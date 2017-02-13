Man in court charged with murdering 21-year-old woman

Frazer Neil accused of killing Hannah Dorans after her body was found in a flat in Edinburgh.

Death: Hannah Dorans, 21, was from Dalkeith in Midlothian.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 21-year-old woman.

Hannah Dorans was found dead at a flat in Slateford, Edinburgh.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, Frazer Neil made a brief appearance in private where he was charged with murdering Ms Dorans.

Neil, 23, made no please or declaration and his case was continued for further inquiry.

The body of Ms Dorans, from Dalkeith, Midlothian was discovered at a property in Hutchison Road on Saturday.

Her family issued a statement describing her as "a much loved daughter, sister and auntie and we are absolutely devastated as a family by her death".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.