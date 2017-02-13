Teenager who went missing in Edinburgh found after search
Blake Ross, 13, vanished from Howdenhall on Saturday afternoon without his medication.
A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Edinburgh has been found following a search.
Blake Ross went missing from Howdenhall on Saturday afternoon.
Police were concerned for his welfare as he was missing without the medication he needed.
Blake was thought to have been heading towards Gracemount when he disappeared.
On Monday afternoon, Police Scotland announced the teenager had been traced.
