Young boy reported after girl, six, 'sexually assaulted'
Police Scotland confirmed officers are investigating the alleged attack in East Lothian.
A young boy has been reported after a six-year-old girl was the alleged victim of a sex attack.
The incident occurred in Prestonpans, East Lothian, police said.
On Monday, the force confirmed a boy, aged 12, had been reported over the alleged sexually assault last month.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police in East Lothian were called following a report of a sexual assault in the Prestonpans area.
"The incident was reported to police on Monday, January 23, and a 12-year-old boy has since been reported to the children's reporter."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.