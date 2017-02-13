Young boy reported after girl, six, 'sexually assaulted'

Police Scotland confirmed officers are investigating the alleged attack in East Lothian.

Police: Officers are investigating the incident (file pic).

A young boy has been reported after a six-year-old girl was the alleged victim of a sex attack.

The incident occurred in Prestonpans, East Lothian, police said.

On Monday, the force confirmed a boy, aged 12, had been reported over the alleged sexually assault last month.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in East Lothian were called following a report of a sexual assault in the Prestonpans area.

"The incident was reported to police on Monday, January 23, and a 12-year-old boy has since been reported to the children's reporter."

