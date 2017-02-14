Quality of all new public buildings 'must be reviewed'

In the wake of the Edinburgh schools scandal, architects say checks could save lives.

Collapse: Fears over public buildings. Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

All of Scotland's public bodies must review the build quality of their newly-commissioned properties, Scotland's architects have warned.

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) says all recently-built properties must be reviewed.

In its submission to the Cole Report into the Edinburgh schools scandal, RIAS said there should be an early inspection process set up as quickly as possible.

Construction expert Professor John Cole's inquiry took place after the wall collapse at Oxgangs Primary in January 2016, which led to 17 Edinburgh schools shutting their doors due to safety fears.

Released last week, the 250-page report found it was only a "matter of timing and luck" that no one was killed in the incident.

It highlighted latent defects in recently constructed buildings

RIAS, which is the professional body for architects in Scotland, says the checks could save lives.

President of the RIAS, Willie Watt, said: "When major inquiry reports are published there is a tendency for everyone to breathe a sign of relief, mutter 'well that's that dealt with' and move on.

"That should not be the case with this, extremely well researched and deeply concerning report. The message is simple and the responsibility of all commissioning authorities is clear.

"An early process of inspection by appropriately qualified experts should proceed as urgently as the various public commissioning authorities, local, health and governmental, can muster the skilled individuals who can do this work.

"The Royal Incorporation's own submission to the Inquiry agreed strongly that without diligent and careful checking at every stage of the building process problems are almost inevitable.

"In this instance it was fortunate that nobody was injured, or killed."