Ex-Hibs striker Garry O'Connor fined for Harvey Nichols theft

Former Scotland forward also ordered to pay £700 in compensation for stolen jacket.

Garry O'Connor: Former striker admitted offence at court in Edinburgh. SNS Group

Former Hibernian striker Garry O'Connor has been ordered to pay compensation to Harvey Nichols after stealing from the store.

O'Connor, 33, from North Berwick in East Lothian, pled guilty on Tuesday to stealing a quantity of clothing from the store in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, on November 25 last year.

The former Scotland forward appeared at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court where he admitted the charge and was fined £200 and ordered to pay £700 compensation to the retailer.

His defence solicitor Colm Dempsey told the court his client, who has three children aged five, nine and 12, is currently unemployed and supported by his wife.

Mr Dempsey said the theft had been "unsophisticated" and O'Connor "bitterly regretted the incident".

He also said his client has no outstanding cases and, although there were previous convictions, there were none for dishonesty.

