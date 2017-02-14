Recycling centre to close after asbestos found dumped in skip

The facility in Eyemouth, Borders, will shut for three days while hazardous substance is removed.

A recycling centre in the Scottish Borders has been forced to close after asbestos was discovered in a skip.

The Eyemouth Recycling Centre will shut for three days from Wednesday, February 22, while the hazardous substance is safely removed.

Scottish Borders Council now face a bill of a four-figure sum because asbestos waste is banned from the local authority's bins and centres.

Councillor David Paterson, executive member for environmental services, said: "It is hugely disappointing that someone has acted in such an irresponsible manner by dumping asbestos waste at one of our recycling centres.

"It could not only have proved dangerous to our staff and members of the public, but has now forced Eyemouth Recycling Centre to close for three days, affecting the service the Council provides to the local community.

"I would appeal to those who discover asbestos waste while working or in their homes to contact a licensed contractor, who can deal with it safely."

Residents and businesses will be directed to the nearest recycling centre in Duns while the closure is in place.

Anyone looking for information about disposing asbestos is asked to visit the council website.

