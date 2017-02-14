Boy, 13, who went missing without his medication dies

Blake Ross died in hospital hours after he was found unwell on a Lothian Bus in Edinburgh.

Blake Ross: Youngster died after being found unwell on bus.

A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Edinburgh has died hours after being found unwell on a bus.

Blake Ross went missing from Howdenhall in the city on Saturday afternoon and was without the medication he needed.

On Monday afternoon, Police Scotland announced the teenager had been traced but it was revealed he died on Monday night.

He was discovered unwell on a Lothian Bus at around 4pm on Monday.

Blake was known to live with an underlying health condition and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, where he died at around 9pm that evening.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

Superintendent Lesley Clark, of Edinburgh Division, said: "This is a tragic death of a young boy and our thoughts are with Blake's family at this very difficult time.

"In the coming days and weeks we will be working with our relevant partners to support his loved ones and provide them with all the necessary support and assistance they require.

"In addition, we will be continuing to conduct our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding Blake's death and submit our findings to the procurator fiscal.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information regarding Blake's movements between the afternoon of Saturday, February 11, and Monday, February 13, to contact us on 101."

