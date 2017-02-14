Shopkeeper punched in chest in racist attack by teenagers

The mini market worker was targeted by two boys in Livingston, West Lothian.

Police: Officers are investigating the racist assault (file pic). ©SNS Group

A shopkeeper was punched in the chest during a racist attack by two teenagers.

The man was working in Livingston, West Lothian, when he was targeted by the pair.

Police said the boys, who were aged between 14 and 16 years old, shouted racist remarks at him during the assault in Eliburn.

As the worker attempted to usher the youths out of the shop on Jackson Place, one of them struck him in the chest.

Constable John McLean said:"Tackling hate crime is a key priority of Police Scotland. Such incidents can have a huge impact on our communities and will not be tolerated.

"Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area near to the shop between these times is asked to get in touch as soon as possible."

One of the teenagers who carried out the attack between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday is described as wearing a black hooded top and a dark wooly hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.