Cheeky seal hitches ride on kayak in the Firth of Forth

Alistair Forrest was out on the water with a local club when he was joined by the mammal.

Seal: Alistair Forrest was able to capture footage his kayaking buddy. SWNS

A cheeky seal shocked a kayaker by hitching a ride on board while he was out paddling in the Forth.

Alistair Forrest, 40, was out with a local kayaking club when the seal climbed on board.

The engineer was around four miles east of the Forth Road Bridge when the grey seal began circling his boat.

It is thought to have weighed between 90kg and 100kg as it forced the vessel to go halfway underwater when it popped up on February 5.

Mr Forrest, from Armadale, West Lothian said: "I've seen plenty of seals in the Forth before but they've never got this close to me.

"I was, initially, a wee bit apprehensive because it's such a heavy seal but once it got on board I was elated to be up so close.

"The rest of the club went ahead without me but I stopped about three times to take pictures and film it. I couldn't believe it.

"It was extremely heavy on the kayak. It must have weighed around 100kg because the entire back end of my kayak was beneath the water. "

Cheeky: Mammal climbed on board. SWNS

Alistair Forrest: Kayaker caught the seal on camera.

Forth: The mammal greeted some of the other kayakers. SWNS

