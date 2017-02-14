  • STV
  • MySTV

Footballers apply for legal aid to appeal rape case ruling

STV

Judge found David Goodwillie and David Robertson sexually assaulted Denise Clair in 2011.

Footballers: Goodwillie and Robertson are appealing the verdict.
Footballers: Goodwillie and Robertson are appealing the verdict. STV

Two footballers who were ruled to be rapists by a judge have applied for legal aid to appeal the decision.

Former Dundee United teammates David Goodwillie and David Robertson were ordered to pay agreed damages of £100,000 to Denise Clair.

Ms Clair sued the pair at the Court of Session in Edinburgh claiming they raped her at a flat in Armadale, West Lothian.

Neither footballer was prosecuted in a criminal court, while both men maintained they had consensual sex with the complainer.

Lord Armstrong, who heard the civil case, found Ms Clair was "incapable of giving meaningful consent" when she was raped by the pair in the early hours of Sunday January 2, 2011.

Lord Armstrong criticised the evidence of the players, stating Goodwillie's "evidence was given with a view to his own interests rather than in accordance with the oath which he had taken".

Goodwillie: The striker previously played for Scotland.
Goodwillie: The striker previously played for Scotland. SNS

Goodwillie, 27, left his most recent club, Plymouth Argyle, after the court case, while 30-year-old Robertson also departed his playing role with Cowdenbeath FC following the finding.

On Tuesday, lawyers acting for both men asked a judge to allow the action to be put on hold for eight weeks while applications are made to attempt to secure legal aid for the process.

Roddy Dunlop QC, for Goodwillie, told Lord Glennie: "I am entirely new to this action. I need some time to assimilate myself into the case."

The senior counsel said he was "acutely aware of the difficulties" posed by Lord Armstrong's findings over credibility and reliability on the evidence he had heard.

Mr Dunlop said there were several potential areas from Lord Armstrong's judgment he had identified that might be suitable for taking to an appeal court.

He stated he was seeking the delay in the case so that Goodwillie could seek legal aid and he could read papers on the case.

Barry Divers, counsel for Ms Clair, argued there was a risk of substantial prejudice to her.

He pointed out Goodwillie had consigned £100,000 to the court from the sale of a house thought to be his only substantial asset ahead of the hearing before Lord Armstrong.

Mr Divers said Goodwillie was being sued by at least one firm of solicitors in respect of work on the case.

Lord Glennie said there was no reason to depart from normal practice in this instance and allowed the action to be put on hold for eight weeks for legal aid to be sought by the appellants.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1378283-footballer-david-goodwillie-raped-woman-at-flat-judge-rules/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.