Footballers apply for legal aid to appeal rape case ruling

Judge found David Goodwillie and David Robertson sexually assaulted Denise Clair in 2011.

Two footballers who were ruled to be rapists by a judge have applied for legal aid to appeal the decision.

Former Dundee United teammates David Goodwillie and David Robertson were ordered to pay agreed damages of £100,000 to Denise Clair.

Ms Clair sued the pair at the Court of Session in Edinburgh claiming they raped her at a flat in Armadale, West Lothian.

Neither footballer was prosecuted in a criminal court, while both men maintained they had consensual sex with the complainer.

Lord Armstrong, who heard the civil case, found Ms Clair was "incapable of giving meaningful consent" when she was raped by the pair in the early hours of Sunday January 2, 2011.

Lord Armstrong criticised the evidence of the players, stating Goodwillie's "evidence was given with a view to his own interests rather than in accordance with the oath which he had taken".

Goodwillie, 27, left his most recent club, Plymouth Argyle, after the court case, while 30-year-old Robertson also departed his playing role with Cowdenbeath FC following the finding.

On Tuesday, lawyers acting for both men asked a judge to allow the action to be put on hold for eight weeks while applications are made to attempt to secure legal aid for the process.

Roddy Dunlop QC, for Goodwillie, told Lord Glennie: "I am entirely new to this action. I need some time to assimilate myself into the case."

The senior counsel said he was "acutely aware of the difficulties" posed by Lord Armstrong's findings over credibility and reliability on the evidence he had heard.

Mr Dunlop said there were several potential areas from Lord Armstrong's judgment he had identified that might be suitable for taking to an appeal court.

He stated he was seeking the delay in the case so that Goodwillie could seek legal aid and he could read papers on the case.

Barry Divers, counsel for Ms Clair, argued there was a risk of substantial prejudice to her.

He pointed out Goodwillie had consigned £100,000 to the court from the sale of a house thought to be his only substantial asset ahead of the hearing before Lord Armstrong.

Mr Divers said Goodwillie was being sued by at least one firm of solicitors in respect of work on the case.

Lord Glennie said there was no reason to depart from normal practice in this instance and allowed the action to be put on hold for eight weeks for legal aid to be sought by the appellants.

