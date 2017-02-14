Armed robber threatens staff with knife in raid on bookmakers

Police are hunting the suspect after the branch of Coral in Kirkcaldy, Fife, was targeted.

Coral: Robber made off with hundreds of pounds (file pic). © STV

A robber armed with a knife threatened workers in a raid on a bookmakers.

The Coral betting shop in Fife was targeted at around 11.15am on Tuesday.

Police said the armed man made off with hundreds of pounds in the raid on the shop in Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife are investigating following an armed robbery at a betting shop in Kirkcaldy.

"The incident happened around 11.15am on Tuesday at the Coral bookmakers on Dunearn Drive.

"A male entered the premises and presented a knife at staff before making off towards Fairisle Road with a three-figure sum of cash."

Officers said the suspect is described as having a heavy build, was wearing "a black beanie hat that was used to obscure his face", baggy blue jeans and a light top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

