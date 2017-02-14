Bogus police officers target tourists visiting Edinburgh

A gang have been stealing money from tourists by impersonating officers.

Police: Anyone asked STV

A criminal gang have been targeting tourists in Edinburgh by impersonating police officers and trying to take their money.

Six incidents involving bogus police officers have been reported throughout February, with two cases resulting in money being stolen.

The gang have been known to operate in groups of two or three in several areas in the city centre and have demanded to search their victims before stealing money.

Police Scotland have advised anyone who is stopped by someone claiming to be a police officer to ask for their collar number and warrant card.

Genuine police officers will be able to provide this information quickly.

In the first incident, on February 3, a Chilean man had more than £100 stolen in the Grassmarket.

A man had offered to take his picture, before two men impersonating police officers demanded to search them and stole the cash. They fled in a silver or grey Seat hatchback.

During an incident on February 13, on Market Street, two Chinese tourists were approached by two men who showed a form of ID and demanded to search them.

They went on to steal more than £1,000 from the tourists.

While several different descriptions have been given to police, the gang always work in groups of two or three and are thought to be of Southern European origin.

Other incidents have occurred in Chambers Street, Castle Street and in the Calton Hill area.

Police sergeant Mark Hamilton of West End Police Station said: "These men are purposely targeting tourists who are visiting the City Centre in a bid to steal money from them.

"Impersonating a police officer is not only inappropriate, it is illegal. We would advise that if you are stopped by someone claiming to be a Police Scotland officer, request their collar number and ask to see a warrant card.

"All our officers are happy to provide this information to the public and it should be offered readily.

"I would ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents contact us immediately, and would also urge those visiting the city to be aware of this activity and report any suspicions to police."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.