Hundreds raised for funeral of boy who died after going missing

Blake Ross, 13, went missing in Edinburgh on Saturday without the medication he needed and was found on Monday lying unwell on a bus.

The youngster, who had disappeared from Howdenhall, in the city died in hospital just hours after being found.

On Monday afternoon, Police Scotland announced the teenager had been traced but it was revealed he died on Monday night. He was discovered unwell on a number four Lothian Bus at around 4pm on Monday.

Now, more than £1000 has been raised by members of the public to go towards Blake's funeral so he gets "the send off he deserves".

A justgiving campaign had already reached more than the target £1000 in donations by Wednesday.

The page set up by Stacey Reilly says: "Blake Ross was 13 and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was also a diabetic.

"Please help to give him the send of he deserves. He was a much loved son, brother/triplet, grandson, nephew and great friend to many.

"Blake was such a lovely little boy and I feel us the community should do our bit to help give him the send off he deserves no matter how big or how small. RIP angel."

Blake was known to live with an underlying health condition, understood to be diabetes, and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, where he died at around 9pm that evening.

It is understood he had been reported missing from a support unit for children in care. His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

Superintendent Lesley Clark, of Edinburgh Division, said: "This is a tragic death of a young boy and our thoughts are with Blake's family at this very difficult time.

"In the coming days and weeks we will be working with our relevant partners to support his loved ones and provide them with all the necessary support and assistance they require.

"In addition, we will be continuing to conduct our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding Blake's death and submit our findings to the procurator fiscal."

The police also confirmed the case had been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

A spokesman for the watchdog said: "A report on the commissioner's findings will be submitted to the Crown Office in due course."

Anyone with information relating to the teenager's last known movements are asked to contact the police on 101.