Boy, three, dies after being run over by tractor on farm

Police remain at the scene of the collision after crash in Fife on Tuesday night.

Crash: Three-year-old was fatally injured (file pic). © STV

A three-year-old boy has died after being hit by a tractor on a farm in Fife.

The incident took place in Crossgates at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

The child died at the scene and police are investigating the circumstances.

A police spokesman said: "Police in Fife are investigating after a child was killed during a collision on a farm in Fife. The incident happened around 5.10pm on Tuesday at a property in Crossgates.

"A three-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries after he was involved in a collision with a farm vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this matter are continuing."

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We got a call at 5.17pm yesterday evening to respond to an incident in Crossgates, Fife.

"We dispatched multiple resources. The first unit arrived at the scene at 5.21pm."

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed it had received a report about the incident and was "making inquiries".

