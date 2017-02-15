Death of woman at house in Fife treated as unexplained
The 39-year-old's body was found at the property in Thornton on Tuesday morning.
A woman has been found dead in a house in Fife, prompting a major police probe.
The 39-year-old was found at the property in Donald Crescent, Thornton, on Tuesday morning.
Officers are trying to establish the circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
A police spokesman said: "Police in Glenrothes were called to an address in Donald Crescent, Thornton around 8am on Tuesday in relation to the death of a 39-year-old woman.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."
