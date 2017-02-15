Death of woman at house in Fife treated as unexplained

The 39-year-old's body was found at the property in Thornton on Tuesday morning.

Death: Police investigating circumstances (file pic). © STV

A woman has been found dead in a house in Fife, prompting a major police probe.

The 39-year-old was found at the property in Donald Crescent, Thornton, on Tuesday morning.

Officers are trying to establish the circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesman said: "Police in Glenrothes were called to an address in Donald Crescent, Thornton around 8am on Tuesday in relation to the death of a 39-year-old woman.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.