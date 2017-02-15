Man reported missing from Edinburgh found safe in Devon
James Macdonald disappeared from a flat on Bonnington Road Lane on Saturday.
A man whose disappearance from an Edinburgh flat sparked an urgent appeal has been found safe in the south of England.
James MacDonald, 36, was reported missing by his family after going missing from Bonnington Road Lane in the early hours of Saturday.
Police issued an appeal for information about his whereabouts earlier this week, and officers said they were concerned for his welfare.
They confirmed on Wednesday that Mr MacDonald had been found safe in Devon.
Officers thanked members of the public for their assistance.
