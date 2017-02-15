Mother attacked in front of son in supermarket car park

The 44-year-old was hit in the face by a man outside the Co-op in the Borders.

Assault: The woman was targeted in Co-op car park. Google 2017

A mother was attacked by a man in front of her son in a supermarket car park.

The 44-year-old victim was slapped in the face in the assault outside a Co-op in the Borders.

Police said her son became "highly distressed" during the incident, which followed an earlier confrontation with her attacker.

The man verbally abused the woman before hitting her in the carp park in High Croft, Kelso, around 4.30pm on Monday.

He left the site in a large black vehicle which had a 15 registration plate, police said.

Constable Alex Cain added: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the woman as it was witnessed by her son who became highly distressed and agitated after.

"I'm asking for anyone who was within the car park at the time and that can assist police with their enquiries to come forward."

The attacker was aged between 25 and 30 years old, of plump build with a round face and short, dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.