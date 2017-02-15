Banksy-style sculpture appears at the Scott Monument

Mystery surrounds arrival of striking artwork on Princes Street in Edinburgh.

New addition: The sculpture was placed at the Scott Monument. Press Association

A mysterious sculpture has been left at the Scott Monument in Edinburgh.

The concrete creation appears to be inspired by Banksy and features a girl reaching for a bright red mine-shaped balloon with a cut-out heart.

Placed in front of the statue of Scottish author Sir Walter Scott, the piece is titled Mine Girl by the anonymous artist Grantsy.

The figure was discovered on Valentine's Day by monument staff and is believed to be a "love note" from the artist.

An Edinburgh City Council spokeswoman said: "Staff at the Scott Monument were surprised to see the mysterious sculpture appear overnight.

"It seems to be a love note of sorts and certainly makes a statement.

"We were content to leave it on site for Valentine's Day in the hope that the artist comes back to retrieve it afterwards. If not, it will have to be removed."

