Controversial golf club to hold vote on female members

Muirfield last year voted to refuse female members with decision branded 'wrong and indefensible'

Muirfield: Historic gold club has previously hosted The Open.

A controversial Scots golf club is holding a fresh vote on whether to allow female members.

Members of the historic Muirfield Golf Club last year voted against permitting women members and came under widespread criticism following the announcement of the decision.

Two-thirds of The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG) were required to vote in favour of the move with the final result of the postal ballot among the eligible 650 members at 64% voting yes.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded the decision last May "wrong and indefensible" and Muirfield were immediately banned from holding The Open until the rule was changed.

The club are now holding a fresh ballot on allowing female members with the captain and committee recommending the vote is passed in favour of the rule change.

A statement said: "Members of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers have begun voting in a fresh ballot on the admission of women as members of the club.

"The postal ballot will be independently scrutinised and the outcome is expected to be announced in mid-March 2017.

"A vote last year on a resolution to admit women as Members narrowly failed to achieve the two-thirds majority required to change club rules.

"Voting in favour of the resolution to admit women as members is recommended, unanimously, by the captain, captain nominate and the club committee of the honourable company."

Although women can play the course as guests or visitors it was hoped last year's vote would herald a modern movement for the East Lothian course which has drawn heavy criticism in recent years.

The policy was first brought into review after the Equality Act came into force in 2010. HCEG captain Henry Fairweather said he was "disappointed" with the result of the vote but the club would abide by its members' wishes.

The results of the fresh ballot will be announced in March.