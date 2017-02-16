CCTV appeal after 'noxious substance' attack on women

Two men posing as gas meter inspectors assaulted the pair in their Edinburgh home.

Appeal: Police want to speak to these men over attack.

CCTV images have been released after two women were sprayed in the face with a "noxious substance" by bogus callers who attacked them in their home.

The victims, aged 25 and 17, were targeted in their property in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh.

Two men called at their door claiming to be inspecting gas meters. Once inside, they sprayed the women with what police have said was a "noxious substance".

On Thursday, Police Scotland released images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident in Clovenstone Gardens around 5.45pm on Tuesday, February 7.

Detective sergeant Martin Smith said: "The males pictured are believed to be of significance to our investigation. Anyone who can assist in identifying them is asked to come forward.

"Similarly we would ask the males themselves to get in touch with police and help with our investigation."

Both suspects were in their late 20s, about 5ft 10in and of medium build.

They were wearing dark trousers, high-visibility vests and blue baseball caps.

One of the men was also wearing a parka-style jacket with a fur trimmed hood.

Anyone with information relating to the attack is asked to contact police on 101.

