CCTV released of man after 'frightening' robberies

Three shops in the south west of Edinburgh were targeted over the weekend.

CCTV appeal: Police issued these images.

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with three "extremely frightening" newsagent robberies in Edinburgh.

Shops in Slateford Road, Comiston Road and Oxgangs Broadway were targeted between 3.45pm and 6.50pm on Sunday.

Police believe the man pictured on CCTV could be of use to their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to come forward.

Detective constable Kevin Walls from Corstorphine CID said: "These were extremely frightening incidents for the staff at the shops involved and we are continuing with our appeal for information in relation to each robbery.

"In addition, we would ask that anyone who can help us identify and trace the male in the CCTV images, contacts police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

