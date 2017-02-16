Man arrested over 'armed robbery' at bookmakers in Fife

Hundreds of pounds allegedly stolen from Coral branch in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday.

A man will appear in court on Friday over an alleged armed robbery at a Fife bookmakers.

A man will appear in court on Friday over an alleged armed robbery at a Fife bookmakers.

The Coral betting shop on Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy, is said to have hundreds of pounds stolen during the incident on Tuesday.

It is alleged a man armed with a knife entered the branch and threatened staff before making off.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old in connection with the incident on Thursday and he is due to appear in court on Friday.

A police statement added: "Detectives within Kirkcaldy CID would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation."

