Couple dumped drug overdose victim beside sewage plant

Angela and Thomas Leckie also disposed of Andrew Gillies' clothing and syringes.

Sentence: Angela and Thomas Leckie were jailed (file pic). © Deadline

A couple who dumped a man's body beside a sewage plant after he died of a heroin overdose in their home have been jailed.

Angela and Thomas Leckie dumped Andrew Gillies' body near Haddington Golf Course and disposed of his clothes and drug syringes.

The pair had earlier admitted removing the 33-year-old's body from their home on Abbots View in the town, abandoning it and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Angela Leckie, 39, also admitted supplying Gillies with diamorphine.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen said he had no choice but to jail the pair for the "grave nature" of the offences.

Fiscal depute Naomi Warner told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that Gillies' father had dropped him off in Haddington on April 16 last year.

He had gone to the Leckies' house, where he was given three £10 bags of heroin which had been bought by Angela Leckie.

He went upstairs with a syringe and he was later found slumped against the bed.

Angela Leckie put him in a recovery position and continued to inject herself with a syringe, the court heard.

The following day, she and her husband left Gillies asleep and when they returned that evening they found him dead.

The couple put his body in a sleeping bag and took him on a trolley to a van before dumping him by the sewage works.

A dog walker discovered Gillies' body at 6am on April 18.

The Leckies admitted disposing of his body when police contacted them several days later.

Sheriff McFadyen jailed Angela Leckie for 27 months and Thomas Leckie, 51, for 29 months.

