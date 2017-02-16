Ex-Chinese takeaway owner banned over 'dirty' premises

Pui Lung Wan was found to be operating in unsafe conditions in West Lothian.

Unhygienic: Inspectors found these conditions at Hong Restaurant in Pumpherston. West Lothian Council

A former takeaway owner has been banned from managing food businesses after inspectors found him to be operating in dirty and unsafe conditions.

Pui Lung Wan, also known as Colin Wan, was handed the ban at Livingston Sheriff Court last week after his conduct at Hong Restaurant in Pumpherston, West Lothian.

The council's environmental health team uncovered a raft of food safety failures during an inspection last summer.

The condition of the premises was so poor that officers had to take action to stop food being prepared.

They raised concerns about hygiene in the kitchen, poor handling of food and risks of contamination.

Staff were also found to be working without supervision or suitable food safety training.

Contaminated: The conditions in the kitchen found to be 'dangerous'. West Lothian Council

A West Lothian council spokesman said: "Mr Wan had received previous warnings regarding the safe operation of this business, and unfortunately the continued failure to operate safely has required our environmental health officers to take action.

"The sheriff has recognised the potential dangers posed by this business operator and taken appropriate action.

"It is however disappointing that there are still people running food businesses who don't care about the safety of their customers and are unwilling to do basic things to keep food safe."

The local authority said Hong Restaurant is now under new ownership.

It said the premises continued to be inspected routinely by environmental health and officers have said it still needs to improve on its safety standards.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.