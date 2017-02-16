Man 'had meat cleaver and knives in Edinburgh Waverley'

The 43-year-old was arrested after allegedly attacking a police officer on a train.

Edinburgh Waverley: The man was arrested on Wednesday (file pic). STV

A train passenger was charged with possession of a meat cleaver and four knives in Edinburgh Waverley.

The 43-year-old was detained after being accused of assaulting a police officer during the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

British Transport Police said they originally attended reports of a man collapsing on a train at the station around 1.30pm.

Officers found five blades in a bag on the train, the force said.

The man was arrested and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

