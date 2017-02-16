Flybe flight in emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport

Passengers evacuated from Birmingham-bound plane after 'technical fault'.

Edinburgh Airport: Emergency services were on standby (file pic). STV

A Flybe flight was forced to carry out an emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport over a suspected technical fault.

Emergency services were on standby on the runway after the crew on the Birmingham-bound flight raised the alarm.

It is understood that around 70 passengers were on board the flight, which landed without incident.

The plane, which had departed Edinburgh at around 3.40pm, landed at around 4.10pm.

Police Scotland confirmed that it had dispatched officers as a precaution.

Firefighters were also at the scene but they were not needed.

