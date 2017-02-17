Cyclist in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh

The man was knocked off his bike near Crewe Toll fire station on Friday morning.

Royal Infirmary: The cyclist was taken for treatment (file pic). ©: Richard Webb

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on a busy Edinburgh road.

The man was knocked off his bicycle on Telford Road, near Crewe Toll fire station, at around 7.20am on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police said the extent of the man's injuries was not yet known.

Both lanes were partially blocked while paramedics and police worked at the scene, causing delays for motorists.

