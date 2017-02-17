Dunfermline FC offer chance to sign for first team squad

Contract the Pars winner will get their own squad number and training kit.

Allan Johnston: He wants you for the Pars. © SNS Group

Dunfermline Athletic FC are offering up a dream chance of signing for the club on a one-year contract.

The Ladbrokes Championship side currently sit sixth in the table but are already planning for next season.

It is a significant one for the club, with 2017/18 marking 50 years since the Pars last won the Scottish Cup.

People will be able to bid for the prize, which includes signing a one-year deal with club manager Allan Johnston present.

The contract will include taking part in the official team photograph a head and shoulders picture which will sit atop a profile on the club's website.

The winner will be able to choose their own squad number, with approval from the club, which will be printed on a special full home kit alongside their name.

Game-by-game benefits of being part of the squad include a training top with the chosen number, inclusion on the team sheet for every home game and a free programme.

An interview with the new squad member will also be published on the Pars' website.

The club account joked that bidders' penalty taking ability is also a "bonus".

Michael Mlotkiewicz, the club's general manager, said: "As a Dunfermline Athletic supporter myself, it was always my dream to pull on the famous Black and White stripes.

"I'm delighted we are able to offer this to all our supporters before our annual sold-out Sportsman's Dinner on Saturday March 4 at the Garvock House Hotel.

"Our mission statement since 2013 is 'Together we are DAFC'. If you're a supporter, member of staff, volunteer or a player, we are all in it together.

"This yet again enhances this message, giving our loyal supporters the opportunity to live the dream."

Bids can be submitted via email Michael on michael@dafc.co.uk or sales@dafc.co.uk before Friday March 3. Fans must provide their full name, address and contact number.

