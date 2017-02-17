Family tribute to great-grandfather who died in crash

Kenneth McRae, 87, of Bathgate, died in hospital after collision in Livingston.

Tribute: Kenneth McRae was originally from Portobello in Edinburgh.

An elderly man who died in hospital after crashing his car in West Lothian has been named by police.

Great-grandfather Kenneth McRae, from Bathgate, was seriously injured when his Nissan Micra left the road at the Dechmont Roundabout in Livingston on January 22.

The 87-year-old retired tree surgeon died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on February 2.

His family has now released a statement released via Police Scotland.

They said: "Originally from Portobello, Edinburgh, Kenneth moved to Bathgate to be closer to family.

"The accident which caused this sudden and unexpected loss of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather has been difficult to take.

"He was a good man who was always willing to help people and give advice."

The statement added: "As a retired tree surgeon, Ken was local to Bathgate and known for attending the 50+ choir, writing groups such as the Quill and Scottish Writers. He also enjoyed painting and writing poetry.

"He was involved in many of the local community groups in and around West Lothian. He will be always loved and sadly missed."

