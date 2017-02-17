'Jurassic Park' sign pokes fun at Muirfield 'dinosaurs'

Bookmaker plays prank ahead of second vote on admitting women members.

Prank: Sign erected at gate to Muirfield Golf Club. Paddy Power

A "Welcome to Jurassic Park" sign has been erected at the gates of Muirfield Golf Club ahead of a vote on admitting female members.

Bookmakers Paddy Power concocted the prank at the East Lothian course after the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG) revealed that it was balloting members on the issue for a second time.

The sign was attached to the gates of the club, reflecting criticism that members were "stuck in the dark ages".

The vote in May 2016 - which failed to reach the two-thirds majority to admit female members - made international headlines.

Paddy Power said it hoped the joke would be a "wake-up call" for those voting in the ballot, with results expected in mid-March.

A spokesman for the bookmakers said: "The decision last May to not admit female members was about as progressive as a Donald Trump policy, and unsurprisingly it's driven a wedge between stuffy members and the outside world.

"While Muirfield members bury their head in the sand this time round, we thought we'd prod the beast with our Jurassic sign.

"To be honest we were a bit scared when one of the dinosaurs stormed out to take our sign down but overall it was a roaring success."

HCEG has been contacted for comment.

