No court action over toddler twins' death in fish tank

Rhys and Shaun Scott, two, died at their home in Dalgety Bay, Fife, last year.

No criminal proceedings will be brought over the death of twin brothers who drowned in a large fish tank.

Rhys and Shaun Scott, who were two, died at their home in Dalgety Bay, Fife, in March last year.

Police Scotland launched a major investigation into the death and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was also called in.

The Crown Office confirmed on Friday that there would be no criminal proceedings over the twins' deaths.

A fatal accident inquiry has also been ruled out by Crown counsel.

It is understood the boys climbed into a fish tank that had been installed at the house by the previous occupant, who sold ornamental kai carp.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "Crown counsel have concluded that there should be no criminal proceedings following the tragic deaths of Rhys and Shaun Scott at their home in Dalgety Bay in March 2016.

"After carefully considering the reports that were submitted to the procurator fiscal, Crown Counsel have also decided that there should be no fatal accident inquiry as the reasons for the tragedy were established during the course of the investigation.

"That investigation was carried out by Police Scotland, HSE and Fife Council with oversight from the specialist Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit of the Crown Office.

"The family of Rhys and Shaun have been informed of Crown Counsel's instructions."

The twins' parents Mervyn Scott and Sarah Aitken are believed to have rented their home from the man who used to run the kai carp business there.

Following the tragedy, they described their children as "little soldiers who were full of love, happiness, fun and cheek."

They said they were devastated by such a "freak" accident.

