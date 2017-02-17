Death of woman at Fife house not treated as suspicious

Lorraine Fowler's body was found at her home in Thornton on Tuesday.

Death: Officers were called to Donald Crescent in Thornton (file pic). Deadline News

The death of a woman whose body was found in her Fife home is not being treated as suspicious.

Lorraine Fowler, 39, was found at the house on Donald Crescent in Thornton near Glenrothes on Tuesday morning.

Police initially said her death was unexplained and a major investigation was launched.

Officers have now confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Glenrothes were called to an address in Donald Crescent, Thornton, around 8am on Tuesday in relation to the death of a 39-year-old woman.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.