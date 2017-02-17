Death of woman at Fife house not treated as suspicious
Lorraine Fowler's body was found at her home in Thornton on Tuesday.
The death of a woman whose body was found in her Fife home is not being treated as suspicious.
Lorraine Fowler, 39, was found at the house on Donald Crescent in Thornton near Glenrothes on Tuesday morning.
Police initially said her death was unexplained and a major investigation was launched.
Officers have now confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Glenrothes were called to an address in Donald Crescent, Thornton, around 8am on Tuesday in relation to the death of a 39-year-old woman.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."
