Toddler kicked in head and punched on train in Edinburgh

The boy, believed to be as young as two, was attacked by a male companion.

Waverley Station: Boy attacked before train departed for Peterborough (file pic). Network Rail

A toddler was kicked in the head and repeatedly punched on a train in Edinburgh.

The boy, aged two or three, was travelling with a man and two other children on the Edinburgh Waverley to Peterborough service when he was assaulted.

Passengers witnessed the man hitting the boy three times and kicking him in the head and chest before the train departed at 4pm on Sunday.

The man and the children then got off the train at Alnmouth station in Northumberland.

Witnesses to the incident are being urged to come forward.

The man is described as white with a large build and dark hair. He was wearing glasses, dark jeans and white Nike trainers.

Investigating officer Joss Froggatt said: "I would like to speak to anyone who was on board this service who may have seen or heard the incident.

"It is unclear at this stage exactly what took place but we have had serious allegations made so we are investigating to establish what happened.

"If you have any information, please contact me by calling 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 324 of February 12."

