Striking image of Forth Bridges surrounded by thick fog

Michael Cunnea took the snap from the Queensferry Crossing on Friday morning.

Forth Bridges: Electrician takes remarkable foggy snap. Michael Cunnea

An electrician has managed to capture a remarkable image of the Forth Bridges wrapped in thick fog.

Michael Cunnea, who is working on the new Queensferry Crossing, took the snap from the bridge's north tower just before 10am on Friday.

It gives a striking bird's eye view of both the Forth Road Bridge and the Forth Bridge surrounded in fog.

Mr Cunnea told STV News: "It was about 9.45am. I was on top of the north tower and one of the other sparkies up on the south tower gave us a shout saying it was a cracking view."

"It's the first time I've ever seen it looking like that," he added.

The Queensferry Crossing is due to open in May 2017.

