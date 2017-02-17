  • STV
E-fit released after attempted murder of taxi driver

STV

The 60-year-old woman was throttled unconscious and robbed in West Lothian.

Assault: Taxi driver throttled unconscious and robbed of jewellery.
Assault: Taxi driver throttled unconscious and robbed of jewellery. Police Scotland

Police have issued an e-fit of a man they are hunting following the robbery and attempted murder of a taxi driver.

The image has been released one week on from a "horrific attack" on a 60-year-old woman in her dark grey Peugeot private hire car in Lanark.

The woman had picked up a man on Hyndford Road at about 9.30pm on February 11 before collecting his friend in Cleghorn Road a short time later.

As they drove towards West Calder in West Lothian, the first man threatened her with a knife and told her to pull over.

She stopped the taxi on the A704 at the junction for Pateshill Water Treatment Works and was dragged from the car.

STV News understands that she was throttled until she was unconscious.

When she woke up, the men were gone and her jewellery had been taken. She received medical treatment but was not taken to hospital.

As part of a new appeal, officers have issued an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the investigation.

He is described as white, in his late 20s or 30-years-old, of skinny build, 5ft 10in, clean shaven and described as having a "very distinct large nose".

He spoke poor English with a foreign accent and was wearing an army green-coloured hooded top with the same colour of green bottoms - described as being like a matching tracksuit or all in one.

He wore it with the hood up but underneath wore a dark-coloured hat pulled down to his eyebrows.

Police also want to trace a second male described as also white, late 20s or 30-years-old, normal build, 5ft 10in tall and clean shaven.

He spoke good English with a foreign accent and was wearing a black hooded top with white toggles hanging down from the hood with no logos or writing on it, dark-coloured formal-type trousers or combats and black woollen gloves.

Detective inspector Paul Batten said: "One week on from this horrific attack, I would firstly like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance with our investigation so far.

"We have been pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace those responsible and will continue to do so until they have been brought to justice.

"I would ask our communities to study this e-fit image and contact us immediately if they believe they recognise the individual, or if they have been approached by anyone looking to pass on or sell any of the jewellery that was stolen from the victim."

Anyone with information into the incident can contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.