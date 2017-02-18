  • STV
  • MySTV

MND campaigner Gordon Aikman remembered at services

STV

Mr Aikman, who died aged 31, to be remembered at funeral and memorial services.

Gordon Aikman: Campaigner lobbied to improve NHS funding for MND.
Gordon Aikman: Campaigner lobbied to improve NHS funding for MND. SWNS

Motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner and patient Gordon Aikman will be remembered at two services in Edinburgh following his death.

Family and friends of the 31-year-old will remember him at a funeral service at Warriston Crematorium before going on to a memorial service in The Hub in the capital.

His husband - journalist Joe Pike - will lead tributes, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and former chancellor Alistair Darling, who led the pro-UK Better Together campaign in 2014, all due to pay their respects.

Mr Aikman was 29 and working as research director for Better Together when he was diagnosed with MND in 2014 and afterwards focused his efforts on combating the degenerative disease.

He formed the Gordon's Fightback campaign, successfully lobbying the First Minister to double the number of MND nurses and fund them through the NHS.

He also raised more than £500,000 for research to help find a cure for the terminal condition and was instrumental in the successful campaign to change the law so that people at risk of losing their voice as a result of a medical condition can access voice equipment on the NHS.

Mr Aikman, from Kirkcaldy in Fife, received a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2015 and an honorary doctorate from the University of Edinburgh in the same year for his work to transform care for people with MND and his efforts to find a cure.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1322710-honorary-degree-for-motor-neurone-disease-campaigner-gordon-aikman/ | default

He died on February 3, 2017.

Speaking ahead of the service, Mr Pike said: "Saying goodbye to Gordon is so painful.

"Today is also about saying thank you: celebrating everything he achieved. Remembering his energy and passion, but also his kindness, generosity and love of life.

"Even when he was dying, Gordon taught me and so many others how to live, to be true to ourselves, and to fight to make things that little bit better for those who follow."

Instead of flowers, his family has asked that donations be made to GordonsFightback.com to help support efforts to fund a cure for MND.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.