Funeral of MND campaigner Gordon Aikman held in capital

Politicians are among those paying their respects to Mr Aikman, who died aged 31.

Gordon Aikman: MND campaigner died earlier this month. ©STV

The funeral of motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner and patient Gordon Aikman has been held in Edinburgh.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and former chancellor and Better Together leader Alistair Darling will be among those paying their last respects to the 31-year-old, who died earlier this month.

The funeral service was held at Warriston Crematorium ahead of a larger memorial service in the city planned this afternoon.

Mr Aikman was 29 and working as the research director for the Better Together campaign when he was diagnosed with MND in 2014.

He focused his efforts on combating the degenerative disease and formed Gordon's Fightback, successfully lobbying the First Minister to double the number of MND nurses through the NHS.

He also raised more than £500,000 for research to help find a cure for the terminal condition and was instrumental in the successful campaign to change the law so that people at risk of losing their voice as a result of a medical condition can access voice equipment on the NHS.

Mr Aikman, from Kirkcaldy in Fife, received a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2015 and an honorary doctorate from the University of Edinburgh in the same year for his work to transform care for people with MND and his efforts to find a cure.

The First Minister said: "Gordon faced up to his diagnosis with incredible courage and dignity.

"His campaign to raise awareness of MND and achieve better care and treatment for those diagnosed was inspirational and will make a huge difference for others in the future.

"He persuaded me and the government to double the number of specialist nurses and he secured a change in the law around voice therapy, as well as raising over half a million pounds for MND Scotland.

"My thoughts today are with Gordon's loved ones, who can be immensely proud of the legacy he leaves."

Darling said: "There are few people who get to make a real difference to people's lives. Gordon Aikman was one of them.

"He transformed people's perception of MND. His ability to talk about his inevitable end yet at the same time make of it a positive virtue was incredible.

"That astonishing strength of spirit is an insight into Gordon's humanity and the way he saw the world.

"Truly, we have lost a hero but he leaves us greater hope that one day there will be a cure. That was what he wanted. We will not forget him."

Dugdale, who had been a close friend of Mr Aikman, said: "Today I'm saying goodbye, but also thank you.

"Gordon gave us all something so special. He gave us his friendship, his courage and the determination to make things better for those who follow.

"I know I will never see my friend again. That hurts deeply. But his memory is all around us."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.