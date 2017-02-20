Young father dies in head-on crash in Scottish Borders

Paul Johnson, 31, was driving his Renault Clio on A1 in early hours of Saturday.

Paul Johnson: Renault Clio involved in crash with other vehicle on A1.

A young father died in a head-on crash in the Scottish Borders at the weekend.

Paul Johnson, 31, from Berwick upon Tweed, was driving his Renault Clio on the A1 in the early hours of Saturday when he was involved in a smash with another vehicle.

Police and emergency services were called to the incident but Mr Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is now under way and police have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, Mr Johnson's family said: "Paul was a loving son, father, brother and friend. He will always be remembered for his sense of humour and big smile"

Sergeant Scott Sneddon of the Road Policing Unit said: "Our sincere condolences go to the family of the driver at this very sad time. Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

"I'm appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision, stopped at the scene or anyone with information which can help with our investigation, to get in touch.

"Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111."