Amazon's Edinburgh base among sites for 5000 new jobs

Customer service roles at Waverley Gate will be among the positions available.

Amazon: UK workforce to increase to 24,000 (file pic). Chris Radburn / PA Wire

Online retail giant Amazon is creating 5000 full-time jobs across the UK, including at its base in Edinburgh.

The firm said the move would increase its workforce across the UK to 24,000 this year.

It said several roles will be created at its customer service centre in Waverley Gate, while employees will also be taken on at the site to work on the development of products including Prime Video and the Alexa virtual assistant, used on its Echo smart speaker.

Jobs will be based in London, Cambridge and Doncaster as part of the expansion.

Doug Gurr, UK country manager for Amazon, said: "We are creating thousands of new UK jobs including hundreds of apprenticeship opportunities as we continue to innovate for our customers and provide them with even faster delivery, more selection and better value.

"We are hiring for all types of roles from flight test engineers, software engineers and corporate managers in our development centres and head office, to operations managers, supervisors, engineers, service technicians, HR roles and order fulfilment roles in our fulfilment centres.

"We are also proud to empower many thousands of others to work alongside Amazon in serving our customers - from marketplace sellers to Flex delivery drivers to Kindle direct publishing authors."

The company was unable to clarify how many of the 5000 new positions will be based in Scotland.

