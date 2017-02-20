Co-op worker shot with air weapon during attempted robbery

A man wearing a balaclava threatened staff before shooting the 23-year-old.

Police: Following various lines of inquiry (file pic).

A shop worker was shot with an air weapon during an attempted robbery at a Co-op in East Lothian.

The 23-year-old worker was hurt during the incident in Ormiston on Sunday at 10.15pm.

Police said a man wearing a balaclava entered the shop on Main Street and threatened staff.

He fired the air weapon and the staff member suffered minor injuries after being hit.

The suspect is white, 5ft 10in and of a stocky build. He was seen in a dark vehicle on Hillview Road shortly before the incident.

He was wearing a red hooded top with the hood up, a balaclava, a three-quarter length black coat and dark gloves.

Chief inspector Matt Paden said: "Fortunately no one was seriously injured in this incident but the discharge of any weapon during the course of a crime is an extremely serious matter.

"We are following various lines of inquiry to trace the individual responsible and anyone with information is asked to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

