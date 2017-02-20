Young boy in tears after woman seen slapping him in face

Police investigating incident on Melbourne Road in North Berwick, East Lothian.

North Berwick: Police concerned for boy's welfare after incident. Google 2017

A woman assaulted a young boy by slapping him in the face and pulling him aggressively, according to police.

The incident took place around 9.10am on Monday on Melbourne Road, a beachfront street in North Berwick, East Lothian.

The woman was seen slapping the boy, who is aged nine or ten, on the face and buttocks causing him to cry.

She then pulled him aggressively by the wrist towards the beach while shouting at him.

Police are now concerned for the welfare of the the child and are seeking help in identifying the woman and the boy.

The woman is in her mid-20s, slim-built with dark brown hair and as a well-spoken English accent.

She was wearing a pale blue Paramo jacket with the hood up and stone-coloured trousers.

The boy is described as white, nine or ten years old, 4ft 8in to 5ft, and slim-built with dark brown short hair.

He had a similar accent to the woman and was wearing a dark green waterproof jacket and dark trousers.

Sergeant John Forrester, of Haddington Police Station, said: "Due to the nature of this incident, police have concerns for the welfare of the child and and we are appealing for the public's help in identifying both the female and child.

"Anyone who may have seen either the female or the child in this area around this time or who may have information as to their identity is asked to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

