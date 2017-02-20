Man charged with fire-raising after blaze at flats

The block on Dobson's Place in Haddington was evacuated at 3.30am on Sunday.

Fire: Entrance door, bins and nearby cars damaged (file pic). STV

A man has been charged with fire-raising following a blaze at a block of flats in East Lothian.

The fire on Dobson's Place in Haddington damaged the entrance door, bins and cars parked nearby, as well as filling the common stairwell with smoke.

The flats were evacuated during the blaze at 3.30am on Sunday.

A 29-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and is due in court on Monday.

Community police inspector Andy Hill said: "Incidents like this are fortunately rare, however, the potential for injury to persons and damage to property is quite apparent.

"Police Scotland takes such matters extremely seriously and we are continuing to investigate other fire-raisings which have happened recently in the area.

"On this occasion, the prompt action of the fire service and police officers at the scene led to a detention of a 29-year-old local man who has since been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Dalkeith CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

