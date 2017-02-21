Edinburgh ranked 'second most congested city in the UK'

Edinburgh came joint second with London, with only Belfast suffering more gridlock.

Traffic: Study by TomTom. (file pic) © STV

Edinburgh and London are the joint second most congested cities in the UK, with only Belfast suffering more gridlock, according to an analysis by TomTom.

The firm found that the UK was the second most congested country in the world, behind China, with 11 of the 100 busiest cities.

In Belfast, motorists were found to have a 43% increase in travel times compared with free flow roads.

This reached 87% during the morning and evening peaks, as drivers spent as much as 200 hours in jams during 2016.

Edinburgh and London were the next most congested cities at 40% extra travel time, followed by Manchester (38%), Brighton and Bournemouth (both 36%).

The global study of 390 cities in 48 countries found Mexico City was the most congested at 66%, ahead of Bangkok (61%) and Jakarta (58%).

Ralf-Peter Schaefer, vice president of TomTom Traffic, said the study was "designed to help drivers, cities and transport planners to understand traffic congestion and, most importantly, how to reduce it."

Separate research by traffic information firm Inrix published on Monday found that the direct and indirect costs of congestion in the UK reached £31bn last year, an average of £968 per driver.