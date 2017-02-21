Plan to turn Edinburgh quarry site into surfing lake

Wave Garden Scotland wants to transform Craigpark Quarry into a state of the art surfing centre.

Surfing lake: Quarry in Ratho to be transformed. Tartan Leisure Ltd

A disused quarry in Edinburgh could be transformed into a surfers paradise, as plans for a dedicated centre are unveiled to the public.

Wave Garden Scotland wants to turn Craigpark Quarry in Ratho into a surfing lake using new technology which simulates waves of any size.

Developers Tartan Ltd will unveil their proposals at a series of public consultation events on February 22 and 27, before submitting a planning application in late spring.

The planned site is adjacent to Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, and those behind the project hope they can turn the area into a successful outdoor adventure destination.

In addition to the surfing lake, there are plans to create leisure facilities including a cafe, surf shop and training academy for all ages and levels.

The planning application will be submitted once the consultation is complete, and Tartan Ltd say they hope to open the facility in 2019.