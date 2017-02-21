Man dies from injuries after blaze rips through flat

Police and fire crews were called to the property in Leven, Fife, on Tuesday.

Wagon Road: Three fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze. 2017 Google

A man has died after a blaze ripped through a flat in Fife on Tuesday morning.

Police and fire crews were called to the property in Leven at around 7.40am.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze around half an hour after it broke out in the property but the man inside died from his injuries.

A major joint investigation has now been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.42am on Tuesday to reports of a flat fire in Wagon Road, Leven.

"Three fire appliances from Methil and Kirkcaldy were mobilised to the property and the fire was extinguished at 8.06am.

"A crew remains at the scene ventilating the property and ensuring the area is made safe. A joint investigation with Police Scotland into the cause of the fire will be carried out in due course."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife are currently in attendance following a fatal fire at an address in Wagon Road, Leven.

"The incident was reported around 7.45am on Tuesday, February 21. Police and emergency services attended and a male fatality was found within.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."

