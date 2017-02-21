  • STV
Tributes to popular primary teacher found dead in home

Mark Hewitt was also due to star in a production of the Titanic in Edinburgh.

Mark Hewitt: The 25-year-old was due to perform at the King's Theatre.
Mark Hewitt: The 25-year-old was due to perform at the King's Theatre.

Tributes have been paid to a popular primary school teacher who was found dead in his home.

The body of Mark Hewitt, who taught at Sciennes Primary School in Edinburgh, was discovered on Friday.

Police have described the death of the 25-year-old as unexplained.

Mr Hewitt was due to perform in Titanic at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Alison Noble, head teacher at Sciennes, said: "Everyone in the Sciennes School community has been shocked and deeply saddened to hear about Mark's sudden death.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. He was a very popular teacher and the children and staff will miss him dearly.

"Support is in place and will continue for our children and staff."

Mr Hewitt was due to play the role of Third Officer Herbert Pitman in the Titanic production by the Southern Light Opera Company.

Fiona MacFarlane, a spokeswoman for the amateur dramatics company, said: "Mark was very excited about portraying Third Officer Herbert Pitman in the production.

"Although Mark was only with the Southern Light for a short time it can be said that he touched the lives of every member of the company. He brought fun, humour and energy to rehearsals and will be greatly missed on stage.

"I think Mark would have been the first to say 'the show must go on' but we will miss his presence both on and off stage. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after his body was discovered at an address in the Pleasance.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained at this time. A report has now been sent to procurator fiscal."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.