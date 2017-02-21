Scots woman held in Portugal over husband's buried body

Louise Khan, from Fife, arrested after Alyn Pennycooks's body found on farm.

Police: Man's body found in Portuguese city of Guarda (file pic). POLÍCIA JUDICIÁRIA

A Scots woman has been arrested in Portugal after her husband's body was found buried in their garden.

Police in the Portuguese city of Guarda took 46-year-old Louise Khan into custody after the discovery of her husband's body on their farm on Thursday, February 9.

Ms Khan, from Fife, was quizzed by police after Alyn Pennycook, 59, was found buried on farmland surrounding their wooden cabin home near Figueiró da Serra.

It is understood Mr Pennycook was seriously ill and there were no signs of violence before his death, which is believed to have happened last year.

Foreign Office officials say Ms Khan has been released for the moment with conditions by Portuguese authorities.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "We remain in contact with the Portuguese police following the arrest and subsequent conditional release of a British woman in Guarda."

