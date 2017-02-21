CCTV appeal over attack on 85-year-old near bowling club

Two men and a woman on bikes assaulted three men in Colinton, Edinburgh.

Appeal: Police are seeking these individuals.

CCTV has been released by police hunting cyclists who attacked three pensioners near a bowling club.

The two men and a woman were spotted on bikes near the scene of the assault in Colinton, Edinburgh.

An 85-year-old man was walking along Redford Road near Colinton Bowling Club when he noticed the group cycling towards him on the pavement.

He told them they should not be riding on the path as he was not able to walk past.

They started shouting at him, prompting a 68-year-old man to cross the road to intervene.

The woman then punched this man in the face, forcing him to the ground, where one of the men then kicked and punched him.

At this point, a 65-year-old passer-by tried to help but he was also pushed to the ground. The three suspects then fled the scene on their bikes, making off south along Redford Road.

One of the victims received hospital treatment after the assault around 6.30pm on July 26, 2016.

Chief inspector Helen Harrison said: "This was a despicable attack carried out for absolutely no reason whatsoever and I can reassure the victims as well as the wider public that are doing everything in our power to trace and arrest these individuals.

"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I am eager to hear from those shown in the images or anyone who recognises them."

One of the attackers is described as approximately 5ft 6in, around 20 years old, of athletic build with dark hair in short back and sides. He had dark stubble on his chin and was wearing a olive green top and slightly darker trousers.

The second man is described as around 20 years old, of athletic build with fair hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing outdoor clothes, namely light trousers and a blue top, while he also had a backpack.

Police said the woman was in her late teens to early 20s, also of athletic build and 5ft 4in. She had long blonde hair worn loose and at the time of the incident was wearing blue patterned lycra leggings with a light top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.