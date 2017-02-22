Woman, 19, raped after getting into car on night out

Driver assaulted teenager in Meadowbank, Edinburgh, after journey from Grassmarket.

Police: Officers are investigating the rape (file pic). STV

A young woman was raped by a driver whose car she got into after a night out in Edinburgh city centre.

The 19-year-old had been out in the Grassmarket and got into the vehicle in the area in the early hours of Sunday, February 12.

As she was being driven to her destination, the man carried out a serious sexual assault in Meadowbank between 3am and 4.30am.

Police said it is not known if the man was a taxi driver or was posing as a taxi driver at the time of the incident.

The victim sought assistance from a woman in a flat in or around Meadowbank Terrace after the attack before the alarm was raised with the police.

Officers said they had been following a "positive line of inquiry" since the incident but are now seeking assistance from the public in their investigation.

Detective inspector Kevin Harkins said: "Since the attack took place officers have been conducting CCTV trawls and door-to-door enquiries throughout the Meadowbank area to identify potential witnesses and bring the male responsible to justice.

"I am eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious during the early hours of Sunday February 12, or who recognises the description of the suspect and believes they can help us identify him.

"In particular, we are really keen to hear from the occupant of the flat who spoke with the young woman following this incident. We'd ask her to contact police immediately."

The suspect is described as being of Asian ethnicity with dark skin, in his 40s and bald. He spoke with a "foreign accent" and was wearing glasses, the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.