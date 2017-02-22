Seven held over pub brawl after Hearts v Hibs clash

Police carried out raids following a large-scale disturbance in Tollcross, Edinburgh.

Scottish Cup: The two sides met at Tynecastle on February 12. SNS

Seven men have been arrested after a mass brawl outside a pub after a Hearts v Hibs game.

Police were called to reports of disorder and violence outside the International Bar on Brougham Place in Tollcross, Edinburgh, after the Scottish Cup match at Tynecastle on Sunday, February 12.

Two men suffered injuries to their head and face and police launched a hunt for those involved in the large-scale disturbance.

Police then carried out raids in Oxgangs, Newington, Meadowbank, Newtongrange, Ormiston and Aberfeldy and arrested seven men aged 16, 20, 26, 33, 33, 48 and 48.

They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Chief superintendent Kenny MacDonald, divisional commander for Edinburgh said: "The disorder on Brougham Place was football-related and caused a great deal of concern to local residents, businesses and patrons in the area.

"We will not tolerate such offences and will actively pursue anyone believed to be involved to ensure they are brought to justice.

"The vast majority of supporters of both Hearts and Hibernian are regularly a credit to their clubs and behave responsibly whenever their teams are in action.

"However, a small minority behave in a manner, which puts themselves and others at risk."

